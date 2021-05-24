Ingram-Pye Elementary holds drive-thru celebration for fifth graders

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — As the school year comes to an end, teachers and staff at Ingram-Pye Elementary wanted to celebrate their fifth grade students with a drive-thru awards ceremony.
The event was held Monday.
Students’ family members got to drive up and take photos as they watched their children being recognized.
It was a special moment for parent Nalani Teasley.
“Even though Covid is going on,t hey still made it a special day for them,” she said. “Because they are going to middle school.”
The students were full of joy as the teachers cheered them on.