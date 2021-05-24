Man pleads guilty to sex trafficking teen at Warner Robins hotel

Hunter and Taylor took the victim to a hotel in Warner Robins where they forced her to perform sex acts.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Georgia man pleaded guilty to federal child sex trafficking in a case involving pimping a run-away teenage victim at a Middle Georgia hotel.

Demetrius Hunter, aka Red, pleaded guilty to one count of sex trafficking of children in federal court on Thursday, May 20. Hunter faces a mandatory minimum sentence of ten years to a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, a maximum fine of $250,000. His sentencing is scheduled for August 18th.

Earlier this month, his co-defendant Tamara Taylor, aka Coco, also pleaded guilty to one count use of facilities in interstate and foreign commerce to transmit information about a minor. She faces a maximum sentence of five years imprisonment. Taylor’s sentencing is scheduled for July 28.

According to court records, Hunter and Taylor met the 15-year-old female victim at the Bridgeview hotel in Macon on October 5, 2016. The victim said she had run away from a group foster home to look for her sister at the hotel. The victim mentioned her age, and Hunter and Taylor invited her to stay with them. The victims says they told her she would have to make money, but she did not understand what that meant.

Hunter and Taylor then took the victim to another hotel in Warner Robins where they forced her to perform sex acts. Taylor also posted an online advertisements for commercial sex acts with the victim. The ad included photographs of the victim and a cell phone number.

“When most adults would have felt a responsibility to try to help a lost and helpless young child, Hunter and Taylor ruthlessly took advantage of her, selling her for sex,” said Chris Hacker, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “Now they will spend time in prison while their innocent victim begins to recover from the emotional scars they left her with.”

The victim remained with Hunter and Taylor until October 18, 2016, when they were encountered by law enforcement.

“Demetrius Hunter and Tamara Taylor will spend well deserved time in federal prison for the cruelty, manipulation and sexual abuse they inflicted on a runaway foster child in need. Our office will do everything in our power to ensure justice is served to predators who exploit and harm children,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary.

The victim was returned to her group foster home.