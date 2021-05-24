National Geographic makes donation to FVSU in honor of ‘Critter Fixers’ stars

The donation is in honor of Dr. Terrence Ferguson and Dr. Vernard Hodges

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – National Geographic makes a $50,000 donation to Fort Valley State University in honor of two TV star alums.

The donation is in honor of Dr. Terrence Ferguson and Dr. Vernard Hodges. The veterinarians co-star in the show “Critter-Fixers: Country Vets.” Viewers see them encounter unique cases and care for animals between emergency visits to their office and farm calls throughout rural Georgia.

The National Geographic $50,000 commitment will allow a scholarship for a full-time undergraduate student majoring in veterinary technology. According to a FVSU news release, the scholarship will go to a student with financial need. And it will help pay for tuition, books, supplies, and other fees.

“This scholarship will help create a real career pathway for a student who aspires to become a veterinarian,” said Dr. Anthony Holloman, Vice President of Advancement. “It will also further highlight the outstanding academic opportunities that exist here at FVSU for prospective students to study veterinary technology — especially students from underrepresented communities.”

Ferguson and Hodges both majored in veterinary technology while at FVSU. Both are among the few African American veterinarians in the nation.

“Less than 2% of veterinarians in the country are black and this scholarship shows how much National Geographic supports the mission of our alma mater,” said Dr. Hodges.

Nat Geo WILD recently announced it will renew Critter Fixers for a third season starting in Spring 2022. The second season premiered on Saturday May 22, 2021

