Search leads to arrest, discovery of drugs and stolen vehicles in Monroe County

Deputies arrested Lonnie Hicks after executing a warrant on the home Sunday afternoon.

By
Shelby Coates
-
0
19

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputes make an arrest in connection to reports of stolen vehicles and drugs at a home on Shady Dale Drive.

According to a news release, deputies arrested Lonnie Hicks after executing a warrant on the home Sunday afternoon.

Investigators reported finding two stolen vehicles. They also collected approximately 329 grams of Methamphetamine, 206 grams of Xanax and approximately $7,700 in cash.

Hicks is charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute, Theft by Receiving Stolen Property (x2), and Possession of Drug Related Objects.

Previous articleUPDATE (Monday, May 24 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker
Next articleStore clerk shot in back during Warner Robins armed robbery
mm
Shelby Coates
Shelby Coates is an evening anchor/producer at 41NBC News. She anchors the 5, 5:30, and 6 evening newscasts. She also works behind the scenes producing the 5:00pm and managing newsroom assignments. She returns to 41NBC after working in Evansville, Indiana as the Morning/Noon Anchor and Executive Producer for WEVV. Shelby also spent time in Spartanburg, South Carolina, where she spent three years anchoring and producing the weekend morning newscasts at WSPA-TV. She also worked as a general assignment reporter, receiving several honors for her investigative and consumer reporting. Shelby has spent time working as a news anchor/reporter in Chattanooga, Tennessee; Macon, Georgia; and Abilene, Texas. Shelby is a native of Clarksville, Tennessee. She graduated from Abilene Christian University in Texas with a bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and Mass Communication and a minor in sociology. Shelby has a passion for empowering local communities, church ministry, public speaking, strengthening women and mentoring young people.