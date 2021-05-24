Search leads to arrest, discovery of drugs and stolen vehicles in Monroe County

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputes make an arrest in connection to reports of stolen vehicles and drugs at a home on Shady Dale Drive.
According to a news release, deputies arrested Lonnie Hicks after executing a warrant on the home Sunday afternoon.
Investigators reported finding two stolen vehicles. They also collected approximately 329 grams of Methamphetamine, 206 grams of Xanax and approximately $7,700 in cash.
Hicks is charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute, Theft by Receiving Stolen Property (x2), and Possession of Drug Related Objects.