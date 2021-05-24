Warner Robins man gets 50 year prison sentence, $1.5 million fine after drug conviction

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Warner Robins man was sentenced to 50 years in prison Monday, plus 10 years to be served on probation, after being convicted on several drug charges last month.
He was also ordered to pay a $1.5 million fine.
A news release from the Houston Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office said Tray Bershaun Green was present when Warner Robins Police executed multiple search warrants on apartment complexes in June of 2018. Police found about 20 pounds of meth at the locations, as well as a “large trafficking amount” of heroin and other drug-related items.
On April 30, a Houston County jury convicted Green on charges of trafficking meth, trafficking heroin, possession of meth with intent to distribute and possession of heroin with intent to distribute.
