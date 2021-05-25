Baldwin County installing new sewer lines in Hardwick

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Hardwick community in Baldwin County is seeing changes thanks to the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, or SPLOST.
New sewer lines are replacing lines that were more than 80 years old.
County manager Carlos Tobar says the SPLOST made the new lines possible.
He says no one really thinks about sewer lines and how they function and that this new change was long overdue.
“They will have peace of mind with new infrastructure in the ground and reliable service,” Tobar said.
The first section is nearing completion, and according to Tobar, the entire project will be complete by 2023.