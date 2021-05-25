Bibb County students build home for single mother

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Thanks to a partnership between Macon Area Habitat for Humanity and Bibb County Schools, a local single mother has a new house to call home.
Whitney Johnson received the keys to her new home in Pleasant Hill Tuesday during a dedication ceremony. Her home was built as part of the new YouthBuild program for Bibb County Schools. She says the process to become a homeowner wasn’t easy, but it was worth it.
“It’s a very big accomplishment for me, letting me know that I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me. I prayed for it and I seek and I found,” Johnson said.
Johnson’s daughter is 17 years old and going to college soon. She says owning this home makes her feel accomplished as a single mother.
“She can look at me as a role model,” Johnson said. “And only get better from the things that I have shown her.”
Dr. Julia Daniely, the Director of Personalized Learning and Alternative Education for Bibb County Schools and also the program director for YouthBuild, says students overcome so much to complete the project. More than 60 students ages 16 to 24 participated in building Johnson’s home as part of getting their diploma or GED.
“Now they have opportunities to get into the workforce, to go into the military, or to go to college or a university,” Dr. Daniely said. “Today is a good day.”
Johnson shared advice to others who might be in a similar situation.
“You got to have faith, you got to have faith,” Johnson said. “I’m not trying to get all religious, but you got to know God. I mean put God first in everything.”
Johnson will close on her new house Friday. Bibb County Schools says it hopes to do more YouthBuild projects in the future.