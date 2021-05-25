GBI investigating after Bleckley County inmate dies

COCHRAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Bleckley County Jail inmate died Tuesday after experiencing a medical emergency.
That’s according to a news release from the office of Bleckley County Sheriff Kris Coody, which said 21-year-old Zachary Russell of Cochran was arrested Tuesday by the Cochran Police Department and then taken to the Bleckley County Law Enforcement Center, where CPD arrestees are housed by the Bleckley County Sheriff’s Office.
The release said detention officers observed Russell experiencing “some type of medical emergency” around 6:20 p.m. Officers checked on Russell and requested an ambulance through the county’s 911 center.
Russell was taken to the emergency room at Bleckley Memorial Hospital, where life saving measures were unsuccessful.
Sheriff Coody has asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Region 12 Office to conduct an investigation.
Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.