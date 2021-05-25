Center Park gets new planters thanks to local Boy Scout

CENTERVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Center Park has two new planter boxes thanks to a local Boy Scout.
Floyd Revolt had the idea to put planters in the park as part of his Eagle Scout project. He noticed litter in the park and thought the planters would deter littering. So he contacted the city and they agreed to take on the project.
The Boy Scouts and the Houston County Master Gardeners partnered with the city to bring the planters to life.
“It makes a sense of community involvement that you wouldn’t have gotten with anything else,” said Revolt. “Like if the city had just bought some planters and put some dirt in it. It’s a lot different if you have a lot of people helping.”
You can find the planters in the Center Park picnic pavilion. Revolt hopes this project will encourage peoples future involvement in community projects.
