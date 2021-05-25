GMC Prep breaks ground for new track and field complex

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Staff and students at Georgia Military College Prep School gathered Tuesday to celebrate a special moment—a moment staff and students say has been long awaited.
The school held a groundbreaking ceremony for its new track and field complex, which is set to be complete by the fall.
Track and field students say they’re happy to finally see a complex near the school. Junior Jada Waren says the complex comes with benefits.
“We will have a better facility, better opportunities, more chances and better training,” Waren said.
The new complex will mean students no longer need to practice at the Baldwin County track. GMC Prep Director of Athletics Allen Simmons says that will provide the program a boost.
“The inability to get there and now they are on campus, they can walk there,” he said.
The complex will include 8 track lanes and a high jump and triple jump.
Ken Vance, Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees, says the complex will not only benefit the students but also the community.