High pressure keeps the heat and dry weather around all week

It has been another hot day in a string of days over 90 degrees.
Heat will continue through the end of the week, even as high pressure starts to break down and allow more moisture and clouds.
Humidity will begin to increase this week ahead of our next cold front, that will be approaching the area on Friday.
Beginning Friday a few showers will be possible, with the main rain chances staying in Northwest Georgia.
By Saturday the cold front will be pushing south and as it does, it will bring our best chance of rain for the next 7 days (don’t get too excited, it is just a 30% chance).
Cooler air will be moving in behind the cold front, for the rest of the weekend and into next week.
Of course this is a Middle Georgia Memorial Day forecast so by cooler air, we just mean mid 80’s…
Isolated showers will be possible through the beginning of next week.