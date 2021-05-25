High pressure keeps the heat and dry weather around all week

By
Cecilia Reeves
-
0
1

It has been another hot day in a string of days over 90 degrees.

Heat will continue through the end of the week, even as high pressure starts to break down and allow more moisture and clouds.

Humidity will begin to increase this week ahead of our next cold front, that will be approaching the area on Friday.

Beginning Friday a few showers will be possible, with the main rain chances staying in Northwest Georgia.

By Saturday the cold front will be pushing south and as it does, it will bring our best chance of rain for the next 7 days (don’t get too excited, it is just a 30% chance).

Cooler air will be moving in behind the cold front, for the rest of the weekend and into next week.

Of course this is a Middle Georgia Memorial Day forecast so by cooler air, we just mean mid 80’s…

Isolated showers will be possible through the beginning of next week.

Cecilia Reeves
Cecilia Reeves joined the 41 First Alert Storm Team as Chief Meteorologist in August of 2016.  She grew up just north of Macon, in McDonough, GA but attended the University of Alabama and received an undergraduate degree in Telecommunications and Film with a concentration in Broadcast Journalism.  Upon graduation in Tuscaloosa, she traveled up to road to Starkville, MS where she received a Masters of Science in Broadcast Meteorology.  In her career she has worked on the West Coast, in the Midwest, and now back home in the Southeast.  When she is not forecasting she enjoys training Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, cheering on her teams (Alabama Crimson Tide, Atlanta Falcons, and the Kansas City Royals), and playing with her dogs: Dora and Winston.