MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— It was a seven year wait to uncover a time capsule full of memories. It was buried in front of what was formerly known as Creekside Elementary, but now is Lakeview Primary.
High school seniors from Cindy English’s fifth grade class of 2014, came together for the special moment.
“It’s amazing to open it back up and just see what our ideas and thoughts were,” said English.
Not sure of the exact location, the students kept digging in hopes of finding the capsule. For many students like Akyrah Smith, getting together felt like a momentous occasion.
“I am excited to see what everybody put in the time capsule because I don’t remember what I put in there,” said Smith.
After an hour of searching, the time capsule was finally uncovered. Inside was letters and class photo. As the students passed around the photo and read their letters, one student said the moment was due to their amazing teacher.
“She was the teacher that molded me at a young age, and she was the one that was there for me,” said Jayson Burner.
The students say they will treasure this moment as they go off to college.