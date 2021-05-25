Mary Persons HS announces Class of 2021 Valedictorian, Salutatorian

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Mary Persons High School announced Tuesday its Class of 2021 Valedictorian and Salutatorian.
The Valedictorian is Elizabeth Greshman Bennett, the daughter of Glen and Cherie Bennett. She played in the Mary Persons High School band and was a member of the Beta Club and the Tri-M Music Honor Society.
The 2021 STAR student plans to attend the Georgia Institute of Technology this fall and major in biomedical engineering.
The Salutatorian is Ava Gabrielle McKallip, the daughter of Rob and Jill McKallip.
Ava ran cross country and track for Mary Persons High School and was a member of Beta Club and the Spanish Honor Society. The National Merit Scholarship recipient will attend the University of Alabama this fall, where she plans to enter the STEM Path to the MBA program and major in environmental engineering.
“We are very proud of the accomplishments of both Elizabeth and Ava,” Mary Persons High School principal Dr. Jim Finch said. “Being ranked as the top two students in the senior class is a testament to a lot of hard work and perseverance. We congratulate Elizabeth and Ava and wish them the best of luck in college next year.”
Mary Persons High School’s graduation ceremony, a ticketed event, will be held Friday, May 28 at 8 p.m. inside Dan Pitts Stadium.
Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.