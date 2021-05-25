MDS announces hiring of new boys and girls basketball coaches, wrestling coach

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Mount de Sales Academy announced Monday the hiring of three new coaches.

Boys basketball

Deion Taylor is the Cavaliers’ new head basketball coach. The New Orleans native, who played in college for the University of Richmond, was most recently an assistant varsity basketball coach at St. Augustine High School in New Orleans, his alma mater, helping coach the team to a 2021 LHSAA Division I Basketball State Championship.

He served as head varsity basketball coach at St. Mary’s Middle School prior to his role at St. Augustine.

“I am very excited and honored to be a part of the Mount de Sales program,” Taylor said. “My goal is to bring in a winning culture to the program and push players to reach their fullest potential as young men, on and off the court.”

Taylor will join the Middle School history faculty.

Girls basketball

Georgia native Kimberly Laguines is the school’s new head girls basketball coach. She most recently served as varsity girls basketball assistant and JV girls head coach at Warner Robins High School. She’s also served as the varsity girls head coach at Central Fellowship Christian Academy.

“I absolutely love the game of basketball,” Laguines said. “And I hope to transfer that passion, energy, and love to my players while serving in the role of head girls basketball coach. My goal is to create and develop well-rounded players on the court as well as in the community and classroom.”

Laguines will join the Upper School science faculty.

Wrestling

Carsten Franklin is the new MDS wrestling head coach for all divisions. He returns to Mount de Sales after serving most recently as a teacher and coach at Brother Martin High School in New Orleans, where he won two Division I state wrestling titles as a varsity assistant and one Louisiana junior high state team title as head coach.

He also served on the varsity football staff as linebackers coach and helped coach the varsity and junior high track and field teams to a New Orleans Catholic League title and LHSAA region title in 2021.

Franklin developed the wrestling program at MDS, earning five straight GHSA State Duals Elite 8 finishes and area championships in both duals and traditional. He was nominated for GHSA Coach of the Year in 2017.

Franklin will teach Upper School history.

New athletic director: ‘Extremely excited’

Kenny Epps, the school’s recently named athletic director (effective July 1), who also serves as the varsity girls soccer head coach, said the school is “extremely excited” about the direction of the basketball and wrestling programs.

“With this group of coaches comes a wealth of experience and a championship pedigree that will not only help our student-athletes achieve at a higher level athletically, but also guide them as they navigate through life after Mount de Sales,” he said.

Epps replaces Keith Hatcher as AD. Hatcher recently stepped down from the role but will remain the varsity football head coach.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.