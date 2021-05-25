MGRL kicks off Summer Reading Program

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The Middle Georgia Regional Library began its Summer Reading Challenge Monday.

There are prizes available once you complete 15 hours and 30 hours of reading. People who participate can track their reading virtually through the Beanstack app or through BibbLib.Org. In-person logs are also available.

We spoke with Virginia Fullwood, MGRL Children’s Coordinator, about why summer reading is important.

“Reading is important at every level but especially for students to keep them engaged during the summer. Sometimes they go through what’s called a summer slide where they get a little behind in their lessons,” says Fullwood. “This can just engage them and keep them on top of things.

The program lasts until August 7th.

The library will also have in-person programs like Pete the Cat and a live animal show. Those programs have a 50 person limit, so make sure to RSVP if you plan to attend.