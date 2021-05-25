Record breaking temperatures possible

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- Temperatures in the upper 90’s will close in on old record over the next few afternoons.

TODAY.

High temperatures today will reach the middle and upper 90’s during the peak heating hours of the day. Make sure to hydrate before, during, and after any outdoor activities in the heat of the day. With a sunny sky in store you will need to have the sunscreen handy as well! Tonight, under a mostly clear sky temperatures will fall back into the middle 60’s.

TOMORROW.

Our weather remains unchanged tomorrow as high temperatures in the upper 90’s are the big story. We will stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds during the afternoon. Overnight lows will be slightly warmer in the middle and upper 60’s.

EXTENDED FORECAST.

Rain is FINALLY back in sight. A weak frontal boundary will try to make it here by the weekend. Rain chances are isolated, but we will take them. For now, Memorial Day looks comfortable with temperatures in the upper 80’s.

Follow Meteorologist Dalton Mullinax on Facebook (Dalton Mullinax 41NBC) and Twitter (@MullinaxWX) for weather updates throughout the day. You can also watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (6-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m).