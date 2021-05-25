Restaurant Report Card: May 17-21
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, May 17 and Friday, May 21, 2021.
All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores between 86-99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.
Baldwin County:
Goodie Gallery
812 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 05-21-2021
Huddle House
208 ROBERSON MILL RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 05-21-2021
Dairy Queen
1105 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 05-21-2021
KFC
2337 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2021
Kirk’s Jerk Chicken
128 N WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2021
Subway
650 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2021
Jalisco Mexican Grill
2400 N COLUMBIA ST STE A11 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2021
Huey Magoo’s
1972 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2021
The Brick
136 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2021
Krystal
1884 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2021
Bibb County:
Subway
883 PINE ST MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 05-21-2021
Overtime Bar and Grill
2455 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 05-21-2021
Nu-Way Weiners @ Mercer Village
1602 MONTPELIER AVE STE 105 MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-21-2021
Z Beans Coffee
1635 MONTPELIER AVE MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 05-21-2021
Papa John’s Pizza
1530 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR STE 400 MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 05-21-2021
Fing Town I
950 HILLCREST BLVD MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 05-21-2021
KFC
190 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2021
Taco Bell
4040 BLOOMFIELD RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2021
Chick-fil-A
140 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2021
South Macon Diner
3297 HOUSTON AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2021
Domino’s Pizza
600 NEW ST STE A MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2021
Hot Wings Plus
3479 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2021
Smoothie King
600 NEW ST STE B MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2021
Taste and See Coffee Shop and Gallery
546 POPLAR ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2021
Decadent A Coffee and Dessert Bar
530 POPLAR ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2021
Oakview Golf & Country Club (Food Service)
128 OAKVIEW CLUB DR MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2021
Dodge County:
Domino’s
644 OAK ST EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2021
Dooly County:
Dooly County Elementary/Middle School (Food Service)
11949 41 HWY PINEHURST, GA 31070
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2021
Dooly County High School (Food Service)
715 N 3RD ST VIENNA, GA 31092
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2021
Houston County:
Papa’s Wings Deli House
801 N HOUSTON RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 05-21-2021
Burger King
851 WARREN DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-21-2021
Checkers Drive-In
120 N HOUSTON RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 78
Last Inspection Date: 05-21-2021
Houston Lakes Cinemas (Food Service)
1121 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31099
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 05-21-2021
The Pond
2407 MOODY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 05-21-2021
China Wok
827 N HOUSTON RD STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-21-2021
U Do It Slush Factory
MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2021 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-21-2021
Reithoffer – Treat Street
MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2021 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2021
Reithoffer – Sweet Spot
MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2021 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2021
Julee’s Concessions
MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2021 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2021
Pizza by the Slice
MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2021 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2021
Moose Joosh Slush
MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2021 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2021
Peach Tower – South Gate
MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2021 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2021
Icee – 1
MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2021 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2021
Icee – 2
MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2021 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2021
Peach Tower – West Gate
MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2021 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2021
Deb’s Popcorn
MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2021 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2021
Rico’s Mexican Grille
MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2021 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2021
Gyros/Wraps/Salads
MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2021 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2021
Bacon Dog
MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2021 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2021
Bow Ben Concessions – Funnel Cake
MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2021 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2021
RC Lemonade #1
MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2021 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2021
RC Lemonade #2
MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2021 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2021
RC Lemonade #3
MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2021 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2021
Pugh – Cafe
MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2021 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2021
Pugh – The Grill
MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2021 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2021
Pugh – Big Food
MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2021 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2021
Pugh – Fried Dough
MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2021 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2021
Pugh – Funnel Cake
MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2021 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2021
Pugh – Pizza
MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2021 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2021
Pugh – The Chicken
MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2021 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2021
Pugh – Pretzel Haus
MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2021 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2021
Pugh – Mini Mart (Food Service)
MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2021 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2021
WC Concessions
MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2021 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2021
Belcher – Fruit & Cream Hut
MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2021 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2021
Brain Freeze – Slushies
MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2021 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2021
Silverado Grill
MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2021 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2021
Charlie’s Bloomin’ Onion
MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2021 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2021
Slushie
MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2021 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2021
Lamkin – Pina Colada
MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2021 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2021
Lamkin – Little Yellow Funnel Cake
MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2021 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2021
Lemonade & More
MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2021 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2021
Rudy’s Pizza
MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2021 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2021
Sattler’s Concessions
MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2021 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2021
Sattler’s Sweet Tea
MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2021 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2021
Demetris
MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2021 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2021
Scirotto’s Cinnamon City
MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2021 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2021
Coffee a Go Go
GA HS FINALS RODEO & JR HS CHAMPIONSHIP RODEO 2021 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2021
Autumn Terrace (Food Service)
1026 KEITH DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2021
Zaxby’s
1425 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2021
Abba House (Food Service)
2093 HIGHWAY 41 S PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2021
Hardee’s
421 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2021
Salsa’s Mexican Grill
738 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2021
Salsa’s Mexican Grill – Mobile
738 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2021
Salsa’s Mexican Grill – Base of Operation
738 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2021
Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen
716 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2021
Wendy’s
1811 HOUSTON LAKE RD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2021
One Night Stand Catering
6015 WATSON BLVD STE 420 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2021
Dunkin’ Donuts
866 96 HWY STE 101 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2021
Huddle House
2075 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2021
Subway
1801 WATSON BLVD STE C WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2021
Friends on the Hill
104 WESTCLIFF BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2021
Sharks Fish & Chicken
2028 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2021
Houston Lake Country Club (Food Service)
100 CHAMPIONS WAY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2021
Houston Lake Country Lounge (Food Service)
100 CHAMPIONS WAY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2021
Dairy Queen Grill & Chill
713 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2021
Days Inn (Food Service)
200 A – VALLEY DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2021
Microtel (Food Service)
110 AG VILLAGE BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2021
Bojangles
850 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31095
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2021
McDonald’s
1413 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2021
China King Restaurant
273 PERRY PKWY STE E PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2021
Wok N Roll
789 HWY 96 STE 2G BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2021
Zaxby’s
1425 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 79
Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2021
Subway
1412 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2021
Liz Southern Cooking and Catering
1746 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2021
Jersey Mike’s Subs
133 MARGIE DR STE 200 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2021
Five Guys: Burgers & Fries
133 MARGIE DR STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2021
Ichiban Grill
273 PERRY PKWY STE F PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2021
Which Wich
670 LAKE JOY RD STE 150 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2021
Rock N Roll Sushi
3010 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2021
Jasper County:
Five Loaves
130 W GREENE ST MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2021
Laurens County:
Rick’s BBQ
144 WRIGHTSVILLE AVE EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2021
Monroe County:
Waffle House
444 TIFT COLLEGE DR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 05-21-2021
Hampton Inn (Food Service)
360 FRONTAGE RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 05-21-2021
Days Inn (Food Service)
343 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2021
River Forest Country Club – Clubhouse (Food Service)
1 CLUBHOUSE DR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2021
Comfort Suites (Food Service)
343 HAROLD G. CLARK PKWY FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2021
The Brickyard at Riverside (Food Service)
6000 WESLEYAN DR N MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2021
Peach County:
Subway
315 HIGHWAY 49 STE A BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 05-21-2021
Burger King
313 49 HWY N BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-21-2021
Hardee’s
242 HIGHWAY 49 N BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 05-21-2021
Marco’s Pizza
315 49 HWY STE D BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-21-2021
Captain D’s
301 VINEVILLE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2021
Shark’s Fish & Chicken Chicago Style
113 E MAIN ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2021
KFC
607 N CAMELLIA BLVD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2021
Fort Valley Head Start (Food Service)
700 SPRUCE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2021
Putnam County:
Righteous Ribs
282 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DR EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2021
Talmo Farms Venue (Food Service)
306 MCMILLEN RD EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2021
Washington County:
The Dairylane
839 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2021
Washington County Regional Medical Center (Food Service)
610 SPARTA RD PO BOX 636 SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2021
The Tennille Ice Cream Company
104 W NORTH CENTRAL AVE TENNILLE, GA 31089
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2021
Smith Medical Nursing Care Center (Food Service)
501 E MCCARTY ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2021
Wilkinson County:
Wilkinson County Middle/High School (Food Service)
11481 HWY 57 IRWINTON, GA 31042
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2021
Wilkinson County Primary/Elementary School (Food Service)
12516 HWY 57 IRWINTON, GA 31042
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2021
The Rollin Grill
559 BREWER RD IRWINTON, GA 31042
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2021
The Rollin Grill – Mobile
559 BREWER RD IRWINTON, GA 31042
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2021
