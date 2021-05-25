Restaurant Report Card: May 17-21



MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, May 17 and Friday, May 21, 2021.

All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores between 86-99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.

Baldwin County:

Goodie Gallery

812 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 05-21-2021

Huddle House

208 ROBERSON MILL RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 05-21-2021

Dairy Queen

1105 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 05-21-2021

KFC

2337 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2021

Kirk’s Jerk Chicken

128 N WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2021

Subway

650 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2021

Jalisco Mexican Grill

2400 N COLUMBIA ST STE A11 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2021

Huey Magoo’s

1972 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2021

The Brick

136 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2021

Krystal

1884 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2021

Bibb County:

Subway

883 PINE ST MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 05-21-2021

Overtime Bar and Grill

2455 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 05-21-2021

Nu-Way Weiners @ Mercer Village

1602 MONTPELIER AVE STE 105 MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-21-2021

Z Beans Coffee

1635 MONTPELIER AVE MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 05-21-2021

Papa John’s Pizza

1530 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR STE 400 MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 05-21-2021

Fing Town I

950 HILLCREST BLVD MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 05-21-2021

KFC

190 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2021

Taco Bell

4040 BLOOMFIELD RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2021

Chick-fil-A

140 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2021

South Macon Diner

3297 HOUSTON AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2021

Domino’s Pizza

600 NEW ST STE A MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2021

Hot Wings Plus

3479 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2021

Smoothie King

600 NEW ST STE B MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2021

Taste and See Coffee Shop and Gallery

546 POPLAR ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2021

Decadent A Coffee and Dessert Bar

530 POPLAR ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2021

Oakview Golf & Country Club (Food Service)

128 OAKVIEW CLUB DR MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2021

Dodge County:

Domino’s

644 OAK ST EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2021

Dooly County:

Dooly County Elementary/Middle School (Food Service)

11949 41 HWY PINEHURST, GA 31070

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2021

Dooly County High School (Food Service)

715 N 3RD ST VIENNA, GA 31092

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2021

Houston County:

Papa’s Wings Deli House

801 N HOUSTON RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 05-21-2021

Burger King

851 WARREN DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-21-2021

Checkers Drive-In

120 N HOUSTON RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 78

Last Inspection Date: 05-21-2021

Houston Lakes Cinemas (Food Service)

1121 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31099

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 05-21-2021

The Pond

2407 MOODY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 05-21-2021

China Wok

827 N HOUSTON RD STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-21-2021

U Do It Slush Factory

MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2021 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-21-2021

Reithoffer – Treat Street

MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2021 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2021

Reithoffer – Sweet Spot

MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2021 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2021

Julee’s Concessions

MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2021 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2021

Pizza by the Slice

MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2021 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2021

Moose Joosh Slush

MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2021 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2021

Peach Tower – South Gate

MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2021 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2021

Icee – 1

MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2021 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2021

Icee – 2

MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2021 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2021

Peach Tower – West Gate

MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2021 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2021

Deb’s Popcorn

MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2021 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2021

Rico’s Mexican Grille

MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2021 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2021

Gyros/Wraps/Salads

MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2021 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2021

Bacon Dog

MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2021 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2021

Bow Ben Concessions – Funnel Cake

MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2021 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2021

RC Lemonade #1

MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2021 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2021

RC Lemonade #2

MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2021 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2021

RC Lemonade #3

MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2021 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2021

Pugh – Cafe

MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2021 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2021

Pugh – The Grill

MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2021 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2021

Pugh – Big Food

MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2021 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2021

Pugh – Fried Dough

MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2021 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2021

Pugh – Funnel Cake

MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2021 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2021

Pugh – Pizza

MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2021 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2021

Pugh – The Chicken

MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2021 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2021

Pugh – Pretzel Haus

MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2021 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2021

Pugh – Mini Mart (Food Service)

MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2021 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2021

WC Concessions

MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2021 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2021

Belcher – Fruit & Cream Hut

MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2021 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2021

Brain Freeze – Slushies

MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2021 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2021

Silverado Grill

MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2021 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2021

Charlie’s Bloomin’ Onion

MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2021 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2021

Slushie

MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2021 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2021

Lamkin – Pina Colada

MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2021 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2021

Lamkin – Little Yellow Funnel Cake

MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2021 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2021

Lemonade & More

MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2021 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2021

Rudy’s Pizza

MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2021 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2021

Sattler’s Concessions

MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2021 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2021

Sattler’s Sweet Tea

MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2021 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2021

Demetris

MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2021 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2021

Scirotto’s Cinnamon City

MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2021 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2021

Coffee a Go Go

GA HS FINALS RODEO & JR HS CHAMPIONSHIP RODEO 2021 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2021

Autumn Terrace (Food Service)

1026 KEITH DR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2021

Zaxby’s

1425 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2021

Abba House (Food Service)

2093 HIGHWAY 41 S PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2021

Hardee’s

421 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2021

Salsa’s Mexican Grill

738 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2021

Salsa’s Mexican Grill – Mobile

738 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2021

Salsa’s Mexican Grill – Base of Operation

738 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2021

Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen

716 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2021

Wendy’s

1811 HOUSTON LAKE RD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2021

One Night Stand Catering

6015 WATSON BLVD STE 420 BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2021

Dunkin’ Donuts

866 96 HWY STE 101 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2021

Huddle House

2075 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2021

Subway

1801 WATSON BLVD STE C WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2021

Friends on the Hill

104 WESTCLIFF BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2021

Sharks Fish & Chicken

2028 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2021

Houston Lake Country Club (Food Service)

100 CHAMPIONS WAY PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2021

Houston Lake Country Lounge (Food Service)

100 CHAMPIONS WAY PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2021

Dairy Queen Grill & Chill

713 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2021

Days Inn (Food Service)

200 A – VALLEY DR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2021

Microtel (Food Service)

110 AG VILLAGE BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2021

Bojangles

850 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31095

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2021

McDonald’s

1413 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2021

China King Restaurant

273 PERRY PKWY STE E PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2021

Wok N Roll

789 HWY 96 STE 2G BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2021

Zaxby’s

1425 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 79

Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2021

Subway

1412 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2021

Liz Southern Cooking and Catering

1746 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2021

Jersey Mike’s Subs

133 MARGIE DR STE 200 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2021

Five Guys: Burgers & Fries

133 MARGIE DR STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2021

Ichiban Grill

273 PERRY PKWY STE F PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2021

Which Wich

670 LAKE JOY RD STE 150 KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2021

Rock N Roll Sushi

3010 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2021

Jasper County:

Five Loaves

130 W GREENE ST MONTICELLO, GA 31064

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2021

Laurens County:

Rick’s BBQ

144 WRIGHTSVILLE AVE EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2021

Monroe County:

Waffle House

444 TIFT COLLEGE DR FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 05-21-2021

Hampton Inn (Food Service)

360 FRONTAGE RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 05-21-2021

Days Inn (Food Service)

343 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2021

River Forest Country Club – Clubhouse (Food Service)

1 CLUBHOUSE DR FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2021

Comfort Suites (Food Service)

343 HAROLD G. CLARK PKWY FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2021

The Brickyard at Riverside (Food Service)

6000 WESLEYAN DR N MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2021

Peach County:

Subway

315 HIGHWAY 49 STE A BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 05-21-2021

Burger King

313 49 HWY N BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-21-2021

Hardee’s

242 HIGHWAY 49 N BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 05-21-2021

Marco’s Pizza

315 49 HWY STE D BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-21-2021

Captain D’s

301 VINEVILLE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2021

Shark’s Fish & Chicken Chicago Style

113 E MAIN ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2021

KFC

607 N CAMELLIA BLVD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2021

Fort Valley Head Start (Food Service)

700 SPRUCE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2021

Putnam County:

Righteous Ribs

282 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DR EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2021

Talmo Farms Venue (Food Service)

306 MCMILLEN RD EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2021

Washington County:

The Dairylane

839 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2021

Washington County Regional Medical Center (Food Service)

610 SPARTA RD PO BOX 636 SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2021

The Tennille Ice Cream Company

104 W NORTH CENTRAL AVE TENNILLE, GA 31089

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2021

Smith Medical Nursing Care Center (Food Service)

501 E MCCARTY ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2021

Wilkinson County:

Wilkinson County Middle/High School (Food Service)

11481 HWY 57 IRWINTON, GA 31042

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2021

Wilkinson County Primary/Elementary School (Food Service)

12516 HWY 57 IRWINTON, GA 31042

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2021

The Rollin Grill

559 BREWER RD IRWINTON, GA 31042

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2021

The Rollin Grill – Mobile

559 BREWER RD IRWINTON, GA 31042

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2021

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.