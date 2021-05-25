UPDATE: Missing swimmer found dead in Ocmulgee River

Deputies responded to a call about a person going into the Ocmulgee River around 4:30 Tuesday afternoon.

UPDATE (9:40 p.m.): The body of 18-year-old Kevin Gillens was found Tuesday night.

Sgt. Linda Howard with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says Macon-Bibb Fire Department Dive team members found his body just before 8 p.m and that Macon-Bibb Coroner’s Office personnel pronounced him dead just after 8 p.m.

UPDATE (8 p.m.): The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office identified the person who went missing in the Ocmulgee River Tuesday as 18-year-old Kevin Gillens.

His family has been notified.

A sheriff’s office news release says witnesses saw Gillens going underwater after having trouble swimming.

The Macon-Bibb Fire Department Dive Team, Georgia State Patrol helicopters and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources are assisting with the search.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a possible drowning at Amerson River Park in Macon.

Sgt. Linda Howard reports that deputies responded to a call about a person going into the Ocmulgee River around 4:30 Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, crews are searching for an 18-year-old male.

Emergency units and dive team units are on scene.

