Hot again Thursday ahead of Friday rain chances

We had another hot day in Middle Georgia, with highs warming into the mid 90’s.
The ridge of high pressure that has been keeping us dry and hot for the past week is finally breaking down, allowing moisture to push back in for the weekend.
Tomorrow will be another hot day across Middle Georgia with mostly sunny skies and a bit of increasing humidity.
By Friday a cold front will be approaching the area, bringing chance for isolated showers and maybe a thunderstorm.
No severe weather is expected, but we could see a few storms with heavy rain.
The cold front will push through Middle Georgia on Saturday bringing a chance for scattered showers.
Behind the front cooler air will be pushing in that will finally break our string of 90 degree days.
Highs will be limited to the mid 80’s for next week with a chance for isolated to scattered showers through Wednesday.