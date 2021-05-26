Hot again Thursday ahead of Friday rain chances

By
Cecilia Reeves
-
0
5

We had another hot day in Middle Georgia, with highs warming into the mid 90’s.

The ridge of high pressure that has been keeping us dry and hot for the past week is finally breaking down, allowing moisture to push back in for the weekend.

Tomorrow will be another hot day across Middle Georgia with mostly sunny skies and a bit of increasing humidity.

By Friday a cold front will be approaching the area, bringing  chance for isolated showers and maybe a thunderstorm.

No severe weather is expected, but we could see a few storms with heavy rain.

The cold front will push through Middle Georgia on Saturday bringing a chance for scattered showers.

Behind the front cooler air will be pushing in that will finally break our string of 90 degree days.

Highs will be limited to the mid 80’s for next week with a chance for isolated to scattered showers through Wednesday.

 

mm
Cecilia Reeves
Cecilia Reeves joined the 41 First Alert Storm Team as Chief Meteorologist in August of 2016.  She grew up just north of Macon, in McDonough, GA but attended the University of Alabama and received an undergraduate degree in Telecommunications and Film with a concentration in Broadcast Journalism.  Upon graduation in Tuscaloosa, she traveled up to road to Starkville, MS where she received a Masters of Science in Broadcast Meteorology.  In her career she has worked on the West Coast, in the Midwest, and now back home in the Southeast.  When she is not forecasting she enjoys training Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, cheering on her teams (Alabama Crimson Tide, Atlanta Falcons, and the Kansas City Royals), and playing with her dogs: Dora and Winston.