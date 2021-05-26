ATV driver killed in Crawford County crash

KNOXVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash involving an ATV and car.
According to Sheriff Lewis Walker, the crash happened on Nannette Drive around 5:30 Tuesday evening.
Sheriff Walker says a passenger car and ATV collided, leading to the death of the ATV driver. The driver of the car has no life-threatening injuries.
The Sheriff’s Office is withholding the names of the people involved until family members are notified.
The investigation is on-going.