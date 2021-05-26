MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men wanted in connection to an entering auto case that happened Thursday, May 20 at Idle Hour Club.
Deputies say the men took cash and credit and debit cards from a vehicle and then made several unauthorized purchases, including unsuccessful attempts to buy gift cards.
Photos of the men are attached.
Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500, Investigator Thoy Bunleijdeagh at (478) 803-2369 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME if you have any info.
