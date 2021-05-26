BCSO: 2 wanted for stealing from car at Idle Hour Club, committing fraud

By
Tucker Sargent
-
0
37

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men wanted in connection to an entering auto case that happened Thursday, May 20 at Idle Hour Club.

Deputies say the men took cash and credit and debit cards from a vehicle and then made several unauthorized purchases, including unsuccessful attempts to buy gift cards.

Photos of the men are attached.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500, Investigator Thoy Bunleijdeagh at (478) 803-2369 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME if you have any info.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.

Previous articleMacon-Bibb lifeguard shortage could mean alternate pool schedule
Next articleInvestigators arrest man accused of fleeing pawn shop with stolen gun
mm
Tucker Sargent
(478) 745-4141 ext. 310 Tucker Sargent joined the 41NBC news team in April 2012. He's from Alabama, but you won't catch him saying "Roll Tide!" Tucker grew up near Auburn before moving to north Alabama. He graduated from Danville High School in 2007 and loves to return to the Tennessee Valley any chance he gets. He moved back south to Troy, Alabama after high school, where he graduated from Troy University in 2011 with a B.S. in Broadcast Journalism. He interned in Huntsville at WAAY-TV before joining 41NBC. His passion is sports, and his favorite teams are the Auburn Tigers and Troy Trojans. On the weekends you can catch Tucker watching college football on Saturdays and NASCAR on Sundays! He's proud to call middle Georgia home for now and could always use a story idea from you, so don't hesitate to get in touch with him!