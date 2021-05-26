High pressure breaking down will lead to cooler temperatures by the weekend

By
Dalton Mullinax
-
0
16

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- Temperatures in the mid and upper 90’s are forecast through the work week before our weather pattern changes.

TODAY.

A mix of sun and clouds is in store today as temperatures climb back into the middle and upper 90’s. Our breeze will come out of the southwest today with gusts as high as 15 mph at times. Tonight, temperatures will fall back into the middle 60’s under a mostly clear sky.

TOMORROW.

More clouds are in the forecast tomorrow, but we will stay dry. Temperatures will stay in the mid and upper 90’s all across Middle Georgia. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60’s.

FRIDAY & BEYOND.

An isolated rain chance arrives on Friday as we close out the work week. Isolated showers will remain in the forecast through early next week. Many areas will not see rain, but temperatures will feel much better with highs only forecast to make it into the 80’s starting Sunday.

Follow Meteorologist Dalton Mullinax on Facebook (Dalton Mullinax 41NBC) and Twitter (@MullinaxWX) for weather updates throughout the day. You can also watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (6-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m).

Previous articleGBI investigating after Bleckley County inmate dies
Next articleATV driver killed in Crawford County crash
mm
Dalton Mullinax
Dalton was born and raised in Canton, Georgia, a small town about an hour north of Atlanta. He attended the University of Georgia, and was an active member of the American Meteorological Society (AMS) before graduating Magna Cum Laude with a B.S. in Atmospheric Sciences as well as a B.S. in Geography in the spring of 2018. Dalton began his broadcast career in Atlanta, Georgia as a weather producer, and is now sharing his talents with us as a member of the 41 First Alert Storm Team. When he's not tracking storms, Dalton enjoys reading books, spending time with his family, and playing with his dog: Murphy. He also loves NASCAR and sports, and enjoys cheering on his favorite teams: The Atlanta Braves and the Georgia Bulldogs.