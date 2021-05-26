High pressure breaking down will lead to cooler temperatures by the weekend

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- Temperatures in the mid and upper 90’s are forecast through the work week before our weather pattern changes.

TODAY.

A mix of sun and clouds is in store today as temperatures climb back into the middle and upper 90’s. Our breeze will come out of the southwest today with gusts as high as 15 mph at times. Tonight, temperatures will fall back into the middle 60’s under a mostly clear sky.

TOMORROW.

More clouds are in the forecast tomorrow, but we will stay dry. Temperatures will stay in the mid and upper 90’s all across Middle Georgia. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60’s.

FRIDAY & BEYOND.

An isolated rain chance arrives on Friday as we close out the work week. Isolated showers will remain in the forecast through early next week. Many areas will not see rain, but temperatures will feel much better with highs only forecast to make it into the 80’s starting Sunday.

