Houston County baseball sweeps Lassiter for GHSA 6A title

ATLANTA (41NBC/WMGT) – The Houston County High School baseball team swept Lassiter 2-1 and 4-0 Wednesday in the Georgia High School Association AAAAAA Championship Series at Truist Park.

The Bears (33-7) captured the title after a run through the playoffs that included series wins over Tucker, Richmond Hill, East Paulding and Allatoona.

Houston County entered the playoffs as a 1-seed after winning the Region 1 title.

It’s the program’s third GHSA title in the last seven seasons. The Bears won AAAAA titles in 2014 and 2016. No baseball champions were crowned in 2020 following the season’s cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

