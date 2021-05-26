Macon-Bibb NAACP starts voting project

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Macon-Bibb branch of the NAACP is getting proactive to help people vote in upcoming elections.

This is in response to the controversial Senate Bill 202 that passed in the Georgia Legislature earlier this year. The NAACP says it is concerned about the new measures that will be used to verify people’s drivers license or ID numbers.

Branch members will provide people with copies of their drivers license or ID to be able to vote absentee.

“This is a process that we want to put in place just in case because we don’t know how this is going to pan out,” Macon-Bibb NAACP President Gwenette Westbrooks said.

The NAACP urges people to vote. You can check your registration status on the Georgia Secretary of State website. They do plan to have events to help people get the materials they need to vote. We will update you with the date of those events once they’re planned.