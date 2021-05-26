Monroe County deputy demoted after K9 dies in hot car

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputy was demoted and suspended without pay for five days following the death of K9 “Khan” this month.
A statement from the sheriff’s office says deputy Willie Barkley, Khan’s handler, worked an overnight shift on Thursday, May 13 to Friday, May 14.
Barkley then went home, where he completed reports in his patrol car before heading inside to go to sleep.
Khan was asleep in a pen in the back of the patrol car.
Barkley returned to the car Friday afternoon and found Khan had died from apparent overheating, the statement said.
An internal investigation was conducted, which determined the death was an “avoidable accident.”
No charges were taken against Barkley, but he was demoted, removed from Field Operations and suspended without pay for five days.
Khan, a 4-year-old Belgian Malinois, started serving with the sheriff’s office in July 2018.
Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.