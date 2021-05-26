Warner Robins shooting victim now arrested as suspect

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Warner Robins Police say a woman listed as the victim of a recent shooting is now the suspect.
Police arrested 54-year-old Angela Smith in connection to a May 14th afternoon shooting at the 7-Star Food Mart on North Davis Drive.
According to a police department news release, store security video shows Smith was the aggressor during a verbal disagreement with a man outside the store.
Police say the video shows that Smith pointed and fired her own firearm. Smith was later transported to Atrium Health Navicent for treatment for a gunshot wound to the leg.
Smith turned herself in to the Warner Robins Police Department. She is charged with aggravated assault.
Anyone with additional information in this case can call Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.