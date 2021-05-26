Middle Georgia water parks preparing to open this weekend

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Water parks across Middle Georgia are reopening this weekend.
“We are excited to open back up, to be fully staffed open on time and have full capacity back,” Rigby’s Water World Marketing Director Kelly Mabie said.
Rigby’s Water World remained open during the pandemic in 2020, but several restrictions were in place.
The park is set to open this Saturday.
To ensure the safety of park guests, Mabie says staff will continue sanitizing frequently. Masks won’t be required.w
Southern Pines in Laurens County is also opening Saturday.
Brian Mallette, the Executive Director for the Dublin-Laurens County Recreation Authority, says they are preparing extensively.
“The chlorine in the water will help combat a lot of that stuff,” Mallette said.
Both water parks says they want guests to have fun while being safe.
Hours of Operation:
- Rigby’s Water World (Warner Robins): Monday-Friday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday 12 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Sandy Beach Water Park (Macon): Monday-Thursday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday-Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Southern Pines Water Park (Dublin): Monday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday-Sunday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.