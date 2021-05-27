A few storms possible Friday evening, cooler this weekend

By
Cecilia Reeves
-
0
13

The high pressure ridge that has taken over Middle Georgia for the past week has finally broken down and we finally have some rain on the way.

Friday, a cold front will begin approaching the area, ushering in increased humidity and a chance for showers and thunderstorms by Friday night.

Severe storms are not expected, but if the line comes in early enough we could get some heavy rain and some lightning.
The cold front will be taking its time moving through the area Saturday, keeping a chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms into Saturday afternoon.

Shouldn’t be a rain out or anything, but keep an eye to the skies if you have any outdoor plans.

The rest of the weekend will be significantly cooler than we have been all week and humidity should be low through Monday.
We will slowly be increasing the rain and storm chances through the middle of next week as highs stay in the mid and upper 80’s.

Cecilia Reeves
Cecilia Reeves joined the 41 First Alert Storm Team as Chief Meteorologist in August of 2016.  She grew up just north of Macon, in McDonough, GA but attended the University of Alabama and received an undergraduate degree in Telecommunications and Film with a concentration in Broadcast Journalism.  Upon graduation in Tuscaloosa, she traveled up to road to Starkville, MS where she received a Masters of Science in Broadcast Meteorology.  In her career she has worked on the West Coast, in the Midwest, and now back home in the Southeast.  When she is not forecasting she enjoys training Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, cheering on her teams (Alabama Crimson Tide, Atlanta Falcons, and the Kansas City Royals), and playing with her dogs: Dora and Winston.