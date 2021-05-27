478 Sings United moves to final round

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The United Way 478 Sings competition is nearing the end. As of 3 p.m. Thursday, we know who the two finalists are.
More than $2,000 came in during the last 15 minutes of the final four.
The two finalists are His Way from Roberta and Caleb Walston from Forsyth.
The final round of the competition starts Sunday and goes through Thursday at 3 p.m. Each vote is worth $1.
478 Sings United benefits United Way and Macon Arts Alliance. Laura Stauter, Communications Director with the United Way of Central Georgia,.explains why you should donate.
“Every dollar makes such a big impact,” Stauter said. “You think it’s just a dollar, but if everyone in our community donated one dollar,think about how many people we could help.”
The grand prize winner gets $2,500 in cash, recording time at Capricorn Studios, a performance opening in the Ford Mercer concert series, and a guitar package from Music Masters.
There will also be a redemption round starting Sunday. Voting for that will close at 3 p.m. on Tuesday.