BCSO: Woman involved in sending spice-soaked letter to jail inmate arrested

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A woman is in custody after Bibb County Sheriff’s Office investigators say she played a part in sending a spice-soaked letter to an inmate.

A sheriff’s office news release says 21-year-old Ansley Nicole Hunt was arrested on warrants for conspiracy to violate the Georgia Controlled Substance Act, conspiracy to furnish prohibited items to inmates without consent of the warden and use of a communications facility involving illegal narcotics.

22-year-old Logan Riley Nettles, Hunts’ boyfriend, was already in jail for marijuana and firearm charges. He’s now also charged with conspiracy to violate the Georgia Controlled Substance Act, use of a communications facility involving illegal narcotics and criminal street gang activity.

Deputies say jail personnel intercepted the letter, addressed to Nettles, after they noticed a dried substance on it. The substance turned out to be synthetic marijuana/K2.

“After further investigation, it was discovered that Nettles had arranged with his girlfriend Ansley Hunt to handle the distribution, profits, as well as maintaining communication with suppliers,” the release said.

Neither Hunt nor Nettles have a bond.

