Finally seeing rain chances return

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- A couple of more mid-90’s days are on the way before we “cool off” for the weekend.

TODAY.

A mix of sun and clouds today will allow temperatures to warm back into the middle 90’s. While a stray shower or two is possible, most will stay dry. Tonight, clouds will remain in place keeping overnight lows in the mid and upper 60’s.

TOMORROW.

Isolated showers are in the forecast for Friday! Many of us will not see rain, but some will get lucky. Temperatures are back in the middle 90’s for the final day of the work week. Overnight lows will be in the middle 60’s.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND.

Rain chances will continue through the holiday weekend. I would cancel any plans, but be mindful we could see some passing showers throughout the weekend, especially on Saturday. Temperatures will run from the middle 80’s to near 90° in spots.

Dalton Mullinax
Dalton was born and raised in Canton, Georgia, a small town about an hour north of Atlanta. He attended the University of Georgia, and was an active member of the American Meteorological Society (AMS) before graduating Magna Cum Laude with a B.S. in Atmospheric Sciences as well as a B.S. in Geography in the spring of 2018. Dalton began his broadcast career in Atlanta, Georgia as a weather producer, and is now sharing his talents with us as a member of the 41 First Alert Storm Team. When he's not tracking storms, Dalton enjoys reading books, spending time with his family, and playing with his dog: Murphy. He also loves NASCAR and sports, and enjoys cheering on his favorite teams: The Atlanta Braves and the Georgia Bulldogs.