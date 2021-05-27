Finally seeing rain chances return

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- A couple of more mid-90’s days are on the way before we “cool off” for the weekend.

TODAY.

A mix of sun and clouds today will allow temperatures to warm back into the middle 90’s. While a stray shower or two is possible, most will stay dry. Tonight, clouds will remain in place keeping overnight lows in the mid and upper 60’s.

TOMORROW.

Isolated showers are in the forecast for Friday! Many of us will not see rain, but some will get lucky. Temperatures are back in the middle 90’s for the final day of the work week. Overnight lows will be in the middle 60’s.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND.

Rain chances will continue through the holiday weekend. I would cancel any plans, but be mindful we could see some passing showers throughout the weekend, especially on Saturday. Temperatures will run from the middle 80’s to near 90° in spots.

