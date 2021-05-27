UPDATE (Thursday, May 27 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

By
Tucker Sargent
-
0
33470
Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 27, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 894,892 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 27, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

 
County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1926 10376.6 67 184
Atkinson 792 9507.8 20 120
Bacon 1289 11303.05 29 89
Baker 163 5231.07 9 34
Baldwin 3870 8710.72 117 326
Banks 1657 8292.46 35 197
Barrow 8899 10301.8 136 621
Bartow 11345 10241.85 213 841
Ben Hill 1497 8993.69 61 156
Berrien 1071 5556.13 32 72
Bibb 13445 8836.67 411 1793
Bleckley 806 6278.24 34 49
Brantley 955 4973.44 35 84
Brooks 955 6072.36 36 90
Bryan 2788 7123.69 37 182
Bulloch 5294 6661.88 64 228
Burke 1803 8070 40 158
Butts 2354 9350.92 81 131
Calhoun 453 7171.13 15 75
Camden 3256 6038.13 31 140
Candler 776 7160.65 38 62
Carroll 7478 6225.49 132 317
Catoosa 5813 8452.69 65 259
Charlton 1235 9320.05 27 66
Chatham 20457 7001.6 431 1656
Chattahoochee 3605 33538 13 32
Chattooga 2259 9121.38 65 186
Cherokee 22649 8494.96 311 1339
Clarke 12886 9929.19 139 500
Clay 185 6479.86 3 10
Clayton 24287 7967.18 472 1416
Clinch 741 11132.81 25 69
Cobb 61599 7791.54 986 3269
Coffee 4248 9869.43 141 658
Colquitt 3575 7875.66 83 254
Columbia 11161 7035.83 165 484
Cook 1167 6692.67 38 107
Coweta 8816 5799.96 208 377
Crawford 520 4252.54 18 71
Crisp 1452 6514.42 58 167
Dade 1244 7697.07 13 62
Dawson 2761 10217.98 45 249
Decatur 2159 8202.26 55 149
DeKalb 58678 7398.06 964 4745
Dodge 1091 5351.97 57 109
Dooly 804 6000 32 92
Dougherty 5627 6258.83 283 1051
Douglas 12212 8039.18 182 882
Early 1027 10122.22 43 75
Echols 361 9095.49 4 13
Effingham 3858 6025.68 66 256
Elbert 1533 8091.84 59 130
Emanuel 1755 7743.56 54 127
Evans 773 7233.09 17 75
Fannin 2143 8142.1 62 182
Fayette 6771 5760.4 158 269
Floyd 10069 10077.47 193 891
Forsyth 18159 7191.48 190 985
Franklin 2366 10141.88 43 156
Fulton 83342 7582.19 1309 5225
Gilmer 2519 8017.95 75 224
Glascock 146 4826.45 7 20
Glynn 6795 7896.85 158 462
Gordon 6531 11250.84 107 336
Grady 1588 6471.07 49 184
Greene 1516 8099.59 56 140
Gwinnett 87409 9000.61 1102 5554
Habersham 4674 10205.24 155 483
Hall 25278 12250.12 453 2419
Hancock 842 10277.07 64 109
Haralson 1720 5598.59 35 79
Harris 2228 6418.53 59 162
Hart 1717 6576.78 37 121
Heard 652 5270.82 17 48
Henry 19561 8154.97 305 626
Houston 10175 6479.28 203 801
Irwin 691 7325.35 18 81
Jackson 8592 11502.01 141 518
Jasper 685 4824.28 19 62
Jeff Davis 1304 8608.4 35 92
Jefferson 1587 10363.74 59 156
Jenkins 729 8500.47 39 82
Johnson 791 8187.56 42 98
Jones 1596 5582.18 52 167
Lamar 1363 7045.02 46 125
Lanier 509 4917.4 9 28
Laurens 3744 7916.1 148 358
Lee 1611 5375.2 52 185
Liberty 3543 5723.38 62 228
Lincoln 521 6412.31 25 54
Long 682 3424.55 12 51
Lowndes 7905 6706.09 146 390
Lumpkin 2840 8401.87 66 295
Macon 626 4819.83 28 84
Madison 2774 9192.43 45 160
Marion 406 4895.7 19 41
McDuffie 1710 7917.77 42 163
McIntosh 701 4812.25 14 57
Meriwether 1553 7388.2 76 152
Miller 685 11884.11 9 41
Mitchell 1547 7013.96 74 233
Monroe 1900 6852.53 87 198
Montgomery 730 7914.14 19 42
Morgan 1206 6301.6 23 94
Murray 4238 10526.32 83 263
Muscogee 14680 7660.76 415 1210
Newton 7646 6805.28 231 674
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23913 0 480 1280
Oconee 3078 7374.75 66 131
Oglethorpe 1212 7952.76 29 77
Paulding 10956 6349.76 169 433
Peach 1886 6889.5 52 228
Pickens 2572 7670.74 63 218
Pierce 1280 6548.99 43 144
Pike 1083 5742.31 27 75
Polk 3968 9125.62 83 378
Pulaski 612 5618.29 33 57
Putnam 1808 8261.37 56 164
Quitman 82 3574.54 2 11
Rabun 1567 9225.24 41 151
Randolph 471 6973.65 33 82
Richmond 20291 10033.13 420 1382
Rockdale 6163 6490.1 153 897
Schley 211 4000 4 21
Screven 822 5913.67 21 72
Seminole 748 9189.19 18 67
Spalding 4172 6036.75 161 450
Stephens 3003 11406.11 78 257
Stewart 816 13313.75 25 127
Sumter 1830 6224.7 94 267
Talbot 400 6495.62 17 41
Taliaferro 102 6250 3 9
Tattnall 1863 7331.47 46 119
Taylor 514 6458.91 22 73
Telfair 729 4659.93 45 71
Terrell 577 6814.69 46 114
Thomas 3633 8176.72 114 357
Tift 3459 8471.71 98 417
Toombs 2967 10995.81 101 194
Towns 1120 9306.96 44 131
Treutlen 633 9269.29 25 54
Troup 6022 8552.28 191 521
Turner 610 7553.24 34 87
Twiggs 509 6294.83 39 104
Union 2077 8198.14 70 217
Unknown 2318 0 7 38
Upson 1835 6983.29 111 179
Walker 6673 9586.27 80 293
Walton 8139 8494.58 238 511
Ware 3056 8523.69 151 353
Warren 388 7447.22 17 50
Washington 1639 8073.1 62 117
Wayne 2775 9258.02 80 275
Webster 107 4196.08 4 15
Wheeler 460 5816.16 21 35
White 3000 9446.44 67 294
Whitfield 14947 14279.85 230 771
Wilcox 478 5438 30 74
Wilkes 676 6750.55 22 75
Wilkinson 735 8240.83 27 121
Worth 1201 5962.67 60 176
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts and data: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts and data shared here simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 9,255,439 (8,727,231 reported molecular tests; 528,208 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 894,892 (10.3% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

    *Note from DPH: these data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 63,597 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 18,021 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 27, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

