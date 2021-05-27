Georgia welcomes 12 new supervision officers

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Georgia Department of Community Supervision held a graduation ceremony Thursday to welcome 12 new members.
The graduates went through a challenging 8-week course that involved training with weapons and self-defense.
Lasasha Bowden, a graduate and the class president,says although the course was challenging, she knows she is prepared for her future.
“The instructors definitely honed in on a lot of the tools that we will use,” Bowden said.
Her law enforcement journey began when she started working in a jail. While working there she, noticed it was like a revolving door for many inmates. Now, her goal as a supervision officer is to help those who have been in jail stay out.
Each of the graduates will work in different counties. Each supervision officer will receive cases and then look for local resources to help.
Brian Tukes, the Director of External Affairs for the Georgia Department of Community Supervision, says the state will benefit from these new officers.
“These officers will be able to supply the need of helping in standard caseloads,” Tukes said.