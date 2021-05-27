Tyler Perry crews continue filming in downtown Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Tyler Perry is filming a new movie in downtown Macon this week, and people are excited.
Several road closures began Thursday morning at 7 a.m. and will last until Sunday at 7 p.m.
We noticed several curious people downtown Thursday wondering what was going on. We talked with Kareem Brown, who lives downtown. He says he’s excited about what the filming means for the local economy.
“It’s a little bit of an inconvenience but it’s for a good cause,” Brown said. “When you got somebody, especially an Afro American, bringing jobs to the city I think that’s a good cause.”
The street closures are as follows:
- Mulberry street lane between 2nd Street and 2nd Street Lane
- 2nd Street between Poplar Street and Mulberry Street
- Cotton Avenue between Cherry Street and 2nd Street
- Cherry Street north and south curb parking lanes are closed between 1st Street and Cotton Avenue.