Warner Robins Middle School opens Little Free Library

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Warner Robins Middle School now has a Little Free Library.
The idea came from Wimberly Tyler, a sixth grade language arts teacher. Tyler says she applied for a Flint Energies grant to start the library, and the grant helped get it started.
“I really try to build a love for reading in my classroom and I wanted to bring that to the community,” Tyler said.
Tyler says her goal is to bring everyone in the community together.
All you have to do is take a book, leave a book or return a book. The books range from middle school books to bigger chapter books, and anyone can access the library.
It’s located at the front of the school building.