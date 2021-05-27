Warner Robins Middle School opens Little Free Library

Lizbeth Gutierrez
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Warner Robins Middle School now has a Little Free Library.

The idea came from Wimberly Tyler, a sixth grade language arts teacher. Tyler says she applied for a Flint Energies grant to start the library, and the grant helped get it started.

“I really try to build a love for reading in my classroom and I wanted to bring that to the community,” Tyler said.

Tyler says her goal is to bring everyone in the community together.

All you have to do is take a book, leave a book or return a book. The books range from middle school books to bigger chapter books, and anyone can access the library.

It’s located at the front of the school building.

 