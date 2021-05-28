Cold front brings a few showers and a cool down Saturday

Rain and storms are pushing into Middle Georgia this evening ahead of a cold front that will be bringing some big changes to our forecast.
The front will be stalling over our area overnight, but pushing out quickly through the day Saturday.
Behind this front it will be breezy and cooler, with lower humidity rushing in by Saturday night.
Winds will be gusting up to 25 mph by tomorrow afternoon across Middle Georgia.
Sunday will be the nicest day of the weekend with highs topping out in the low 80’s.
Memorial Day will be staying dry across Middle Georgia as high temperatures warm to the low 90’s.
By next week rain chances will start to return with scattered shower and thunderstorm chances by Wednesday.
Heavy rain will be possible through the end of the week with some areas picking up 1-2″ of rain in a matter of just a few days.
So enjoy the weekend and then get the umbrella ready by the end of the week.