Cold front brings a few showers and a cool down Saturday

By
Cecilia Reeves
-
0
18

Rain and storms are pushing into Middle Georgia this evening ahead of a cold front that will be bringing some big changes to our forecast.

The front will be stalling over our area overnight, but pushing out quickly through the day Saturday.

Behind this front it will be breezy and cooler, with lower humidity rushing in by Saturday night.

Winds will be gusting up to 25 mph by tomorrow afternoon across Middle Georgia.

Sunday will be the nicest day of the weekend with highs topping out in the low 80’s.

Memorial Day will be staying dry across Middle Georgia as high temperatures warm to the low 90’s.

By next week rain chances will start to return with scattered shower and thunderstorm chances by Wednesday.
Heavy rain will be possible through the end of the week with some areas picking up 1-2″ of rain in a matter of just a few days.

So enjoy the weekend and then get the umbrella ready by the end of the week.

mm
Cecilia Reeves
Cecilia Reeves joined the 41 First Alert Storm Team as Chief Meteorologist in August of 2016.  She grew up just north of Macon, in McDonough, GA but attended the University of Alabama and received an undergraduate degree in Telecommunications and Film with a concentration in Broadcast Journalism.  Upon graduation in Tuscaloosa, she traveled up to road to Starkville, MS where she received a Masters of Science in Broadcast Meteorology.  In her career she has worked on the West Coast, in the Midwest, and now back home in the Southeast.  When she is not forecasting she enjoys training Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, cheering on her teams (Alabama Crimson Tide, Atlanta Falcons, and the Kansas City Royals), and playing with her dogs: Dora and Winston.