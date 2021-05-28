UPDATE (Friday, May 28 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

By
Tucker Sargent
-
0
33513
Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, May 28, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 5/28/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 895,253 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, May 28, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1926 10376.6 67 184
Atkinson 792 9507.8 20 120
Bacon 1290 11311.82 29 90
Baker 163 5231.07 9 34
Baldwin 3871 8712.97 117 326
Banks 1660 8307.48 38 200
Barrow 8902 10305.27 136 622
Bartow 11351 10247.27 214 841
Ben Hill 1497 8993.69 61 156
Berrien 1072 5561.32 33 73
Bibb 13454 8842.59 413 1792
Bleckley 806 6278.24 34 49
Brantley 955 4973.44 35 84
Brooks 956 6078.72 36 90
Bryan 2790 7128.8 37 183
Bulloch 5294 6661.88 64 228
Burke 1803 8070 40 158
Butts 2355 9354.89 81 131
Calhoun 453 7171.13 15 75
Camden 3257 6039.98 31 140
Candler 776 7160.65 38 62
Carroll 7480 6227.16 132 317
Catoosa 5812 8451.24 65 259
Charlton 1241 9365.33 27 66
Chatham 20489 7012.55 431 1655
Chattahoochee 3620 33677.55 13 32
Chattooga 2255 9105.22 65 186
Cherokee 22660 8499.08 312 1344
Clarke 12888 9930.73 139 500
Clay 185 6479.86 3 10
Clayton 24303 7972.43 474 1420
Clinch 741 11132.81 25 69
Cobb 61633 7795.84 990 3280
Coffee 4246 9864.78 140 657
Colquitt 3576 7877.87 83 255
Columbia 11163 7037.09 165 484
Cook 1167 6692.67 39 107
Coweta 8819 5801.94 209 381
Crawford 519 4244.36 18 71
Crisp 1452 6514.42 58 168
Dade 1245 7703.25 13 62
Dawson 2761 10217.98 45 249
Decatur 2160 8206.06 55 149
DeKalb 58703 7401.21 965 4758
Dodge 1091 5351.97 57 109
Dooly 804 6000 32 92
Dougherty 5628 6259.94 283 1055
Douglas 12222 8045.77 182 883
Early 1027 10122.22 43 75
Echols 361 9095.49 4 13
Effingham 3859 6027.24 66 256
Elbert 1533 8091.84 59 130
Emanuel 1756 7747.97 55 128
Evans 773 7233.09 17 75
Fannin 2143 8142.1 62 183
Fayette 6776 5764.65 158 270
Floyd 10060 10068.46 193 891
Forsyth 18164 7193.46 190 984
Franklin 2367 10146.17 43 156
Fulton 83363 7584.1 1317 5239
Gilmer 2518 8014.77 75 224
Glascock 146 4826.45 7 20
Glynn 6799 7901.5 159 462
Gordon 6529 11247.39 106 336
Grady 1591 6483.29 49 187
Greene 1513 8083.56 54 140
Gwinnett 87431 9002.88 1104 5559
Habersham 4673 10203.06 152 480
Hall 25291 12256.42 458 2427
Hancock 842 10277.07 64 109
Haralson 1720 5598.59 35 79
Harris 2234 6435.81 58 161
Hart 1717 6576.78 37 120
Heard 652 5270.82 17 48
Henry 19568 8157.89 303 623
Houston 10175 6479.28 203 803
Irwin 691 7325.35 18 81
Jackson 8588 11496.65 135 513
Jasper 684 4817.24 19 61
Jeff Davis 1305 8615 35 93
Jefferson 1588 10370.27 60 156
Jenkins 729 8500.47 39 83
Johnson 793 8208.26 43 97
Jones 1597 5585.67 52 167
Lamar 1363 7045.02 46 125
Lanier 509 4917.4 9 28
Laurens 3743 7913.99 146 358
Lee 1610 5371.86 50 185
Liberty 3572 5770.22 62 228
Lincoln 522 6424.62 25 54
Long 685 3439.62 12 51
Lowndes 7908 6708.63 145 389
Lumpkin 2840 8401.87 66 295
Macon 626 4819.83 29 84
Madison 2775 9195.75 45 161
Marion 406 4895.7 19 41
McDuffie 1710 7917.77 42 163
McIntosh 701 4812.25 14 57
Meriwether 1555 7397.72 76 154
Miller 685 11884.11 9 41
Mitchell 1548 7018.5 74 233
Monroe 1900 6852.53 87 198
Montgomery 730 7914.14 19 42
Morgan 1206 6301.6 24 93
Murray 4238 10526.32 83 264
Muscogee 14692 7667.02 416 1211
Newton 7647 6806.17 231 675
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23908 0 480 1281
Oconee 3080 7379.54 66 131
Oglethorpe 1212 7952.76 29 77
Paulding 10958 6350.92 170 435
Peach 1888 6896.8 53 229
Pickens 2576 7682.67 63 218
Pierce 1281 6554.11 44 144
Pike 1084 5747.61 27 75
Polk 3971 9132.51 83 379
Pulaski 612 5618.29 33 57
Putnam 1809 8265.94 56 165
Quitman 82 3574.54 2 11
Rabun 1568 9231.13 41 152
Randolph 473 7003.26 33 82
Richmond 20299 10037.08 423 1382
Rockdale 6167 6494.31 154 899
Schley 211 4000 4 21
Screven 822 5913.67 21 72
Seminole 748 9189.19 18 67
Spalding 4174 6039.65 161 453
Stephens 3004 11409.91 78 257
Stewart 817 13330.07 25 127
Sumter 1833 6234.91 95 268
Talbot 401 6511.85 18 42
Taliaferro 102 6250 3 9
Tattnall 1863 7331.47 46 119
Taylor 514 6458.91 22 73
Telfair 729 4659.93 45 71
Terrell 578 6826.5 47 115
Thomas 3635 8181.22 114 359
Tift 3459 8471.71 98 417
Toombs 2967 10995.81 101 195
Towns 1121 9315.27 44 132
Treutlen 633 9269.29 26 54
Troup 6024 8555.12 191 521
Turner 610 7553.24 34 87
Twiggs 510 6307.2 39 104
Union 2077 8198.14 70 217
Unknown 2311 0 8 39
Upson 1835 6983.29 111 179
Walker 6676 9590.58 80 294
Walton 8145 8500.85 239 512
Ware 3058 8529.27 151 353
Warren 388 7447.22 17 50
Washington 1639 8073.1 62 117
Wayne 2776 9261.36 80 276
Webster 107 4196.08 4 15
Wheeler 460 5816.16 21 35
White 3005 9462.18 67 294
Whitfield 14950 14282.71 230 773
Wilcox 478 5438 30 74
Wilkes 676 6750.55 22 75
Wilkinson 735 8240.83 27 122
Worth 1201 5962.67 60 176
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts and data: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts and data shared here simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 9,267,275 (8,738,547 reported molecular tests; 528,728 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 895,253 (10.2% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

    *Note from DPH: these data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 63,696 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 18,052 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Friday, May 28, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

