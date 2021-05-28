Gov. Kemp Issues New COVID-19 Executive Order

ATLANTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Governor Brian Kemp issued an executive order Friday, regarding remaining COVID-19 guidelines for long-term care facilities, schools, and local governments.

“As hospitalizations, cases, deaths, and percent positive tests all continue to decline – and with vaccinations on the rise – Georgians deserve to fully return to normal,” said Governor Kemp. “With safe and effective vaccines widely available and the public well-aware of all COVID-19 mitigation measures, mandates from state and local governments are no longer needed.”

Effective May 31 through June 15, this order eliminates rules for restaurants, bars, conventions, childcare facilities, live performance venues, and other organizations. Previous executive orders eliminated regulations for camps and sporting events.

Limited guidelines remain for long-term care facilities, schools, and school districts. Under the new executive order, schools and school districts cannot utilize renewed public health state of emergency authority to require workers or students to wear a face covering while on school campuses.

Read the full executive order here.