Just 2 of 6 Macon-Bibb pools opening Saturday due to lifeguard shortage

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Just two of Macon-Bibb’s six pools will open Saturday due to a lifeguard shortage.

That’s according to a Macon-Bibb news release, which said the pools at Delores A. Brooks Recreation Center (3326 Ocmulgee East Boulevard) and South Bibb Recreation Center (7035 Houston Road) will open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Pools at Bloomfield Recreation Center, Frank Johnson Recreation Center, Memorial Park Recreation Center and Booker T. Washington Community Center will be closed.

A full schedule for next week will be released Monday.

If you’re interested in applying to be a lifeguard, visit maconbibb.us and click on the employment tab.

