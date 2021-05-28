FORSYTH, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Memorial day weekend is here, and more people will be out on the roads.
The Monroe’s Sheriff’s Office provides tips to stay safe while traveling:
- wear a seat belt
- don’t text and drive
- watch your surroundings
- maintain distance if you see someone driving recklessly and call 911
With more people on the road, it can also lead to more car accidents.
“A lot of time people are in a hurry to get there, they’re talking on the phone, texting and driving. Which leads to car crashes,” said Lieutenant Chad Beck of Field Operations for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Lt. Beck says it’s important to always be alert. COVID put a halt for many wanting to travel, but now many feel safe to go out.
“We have no worries at all, being from Florida it’s a bit more open,” said Tom Dearth. Dearth is traveling from Florida to North Carolina. He says his family is keeping all safety measures in mind to have a safe trip.
If you’re planning to go somewhere, officers will be out making sure everyone is staying safe on the road this weekend.