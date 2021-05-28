Man, two teens accused of threatening to kill a man

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man and two teenagers are in jail, accused of threatening to kill a man.

Bibb County Sheriff Deputies responded to the intersection of Walnut Street and Ward Street Friday, where the victim said three men in a Chevrolet Trailblazer pointed a gun and stated they would kill him.

Shortly after, deputies located the vehicle and pulled the SUV over. After searching the vehicle, they found two firearms. All three men were then placed in custody and identified as 28-year-old Tyler Hill, 18-year-old Jamauria Lewis and 17-year-old Khalell Taylor.

Hill is charged with Aggravated Assault, Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, Possession of a firearm during the commission to commit a felony. He is being held without a bond.

Lewis is charged with Aggravated Assault and Possession of a firearm during the commission to commit a felony. He is being held without a bond.

Taylor is charged with Aggravated Assault and Possession of a firearm during the commission to commit a felony. He is being held without a bond.