Mayor honors Miss Warner Robins, Miss Warner Robins Outstanding Teen

Mayor Toms honored McMillan and Heide for their service to the Warner Robins community.

Shelby Coates
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The City of Warner Robins honors two young ladies giving back to the community and representing the International City in the Miss Georgia Scholarship Competition.

Mayor Randy Toms presented a proclamation and ceremonious keys to the city to Miss Warner Robins Olivia McMillan and Miss Warner Robins Outstanding Teen Remelie Heide. A ceremony took place Thursday evening in front of City Hall. During that ceremony, Mayor Toms honored McMillan and Heide for their service to the Warner Robins community and for advocating awareness through their social impact initiatives.

Both ladies held their titles for two years (instead of one year) due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And they continued their community initiatives despite coronavirus.

Remelie is a student at Northside High School and her platform is “Forget Me Not Sisters” which addresses Alzheimer’s awareness.

Olivia is a Northside High School and Juilliard graduate. She is also a former Miss America’s Outstanding Teen. Her platform addresses the confidence crisis in girls through her “#BeYou” campaign.

The 76th Annual Miss Georgia Scholarship Competition starts June 15th in Columbus, Georgia.

