Milledgeville YDC mental health counselor charged with sexual assault

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A former employee at the Milledgeville Youth Development Campus is in jail on sexual assault charges.
According to a Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) news release, arrest warrants were issued for 53-year-old Lorenda Williamson of Gray, on May 13th.
Williamson worked as a mental health counselor at the Milledgeville Youth Development Campus. According to an internal investigation, Williamson is accused of having sexual contact with an 18-year-old male youth housed at the campus. The investigation shows she had four separate occasions of sexual contact beginning in January 2021.
Williamson was arrested on May 25th and charged with four counts of Sexual Assault by Persons with Supervisory Authority. She currently remains in the Baldwin County Jail.
The case has been turned over to the Baldwin County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.
