FORT VALLEY, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Monday is the unofficial start of summer and temperatures are rising in Middle Georgia.
As a way of bringing the fun to kids, the Peach Activity Committee wanted to do something special. They came up with a summer snow cone party for the kids.
LaTonia Ages, President of the Committee, says they wanted to help keep kids safe in a fun environment. To ensure safety, sanitation stations will be available and social distancing will be practiced.
The event is May 29 at the Festival Park.
It will be free to attend and include festivities like:
- Water slides
- Bouncy House
- Animal Display
- Food Vendors
- Music and more
“We would like to see this be a vacation for the kids the whole summer,” said Ages.
The event will be held bi-weekly until July 24.
If you would like to help sponsor the event you can reach out to LaTonia Ages at (478)442-1193.