Robins Air Force Base gets four new missions

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia— Part of President Joe Biden’s Fiscal Year 2022 budget looks to modernize the Air Force. That means Robins Air Force Base will start to phase out the JSTARS mission to make way for four new missions.

Acting Secretary from the Air Force, John Roth, announced the new missions in a press conference Friday.

Missions include:

The Air Control Squadron

The Joint-All Domain and Control/Advanced Battle Management System Enterprise

E-11

Spectrum Warfare Group

“These cutting edge missions and the Team Robins airmen that would execute them are exactly what the Air Force needs to be ready for the threats we anticipate in the future,” Secretary Roth said.

Senator Raphael Warnock thanked the men and women at Robins Air Force Base for their support of the JSTAR mission over the last 20 years. He also thanked the community for their support.

“Their efforts are what has positioned Robins now to assume any future Air Force mission seamlessly,” Senator Warnock said.

According to Senator Jon Ossoff, this is a testament to the bipartisan commitment to national security and military installations in Georgia.

“These upgrades to the capabilities at Robins Air Force base will ensure that this base is strong for decades to come,” Senator Ossoff said.

Congressman Austin Scott added the new missions couldn’t happen without the support of the community in Houston and surrounding counties, along with the 21st Century partnership.

“The support of the community is key to having these long term missions coming to Robins Air Force base,” Congressman Scott said.

The new missions will capitalize on the expertise at Robins and repurpose approximately 2,000 airmen from JSTARS. The missions also mean Team Robins will play a vital role for national security.

“The more I learn about what kind of defense we have at Robins Air Force base and then on top of that the leadership that we get year in and year out. It’s easy to believe that we are that hub for national defense,” Mayor Randy Toms said.

It will take about 5 or 6 years to completely retire JSTARS.

The Fiscal Year 2022 budget will retire 4 of the JSTARS aircraft.