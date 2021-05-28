Wilcox County man arrested for taking child

PITTS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –A Wilcox County man was arrested May 22, accused of taking his child from the mother.

Sheriff deputies say they responded to a home on 12th Ave West in Pitts in reference to a domestic dispute involving a minor child.

When deputies arrived, they say 40 year old Lewis Fussell took the child from the mother and ran into the woods.

Deputies were later able to safely return the child after Fussell barricaded himself inside the home. The Sheriff’s Office says deputies then went into home taking Fussell in custody after a brief altercation.

He’s in the Wilcox County Jail and charged with Kidnapping, Felony Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officers and Reckless Conduct.