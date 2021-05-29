UPDATE: Claystone Park swimming area reopens after new sample test

UPDATE (5/29 5 p.m.) – The swimming area at Claystone Park reopened Saturday after new sample tests showed bacteria levels had dropped to an acceptable level.
Claystone and Arrowhead Park will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, May 30, according to a Macon-Bibb news release.
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The swimming area at Claystone Park at Lake Tobesofkee will be closed Saturday, May 29, after a routine test by Macon Water Authority showed an “unacceptable level” of E. Coli bacteria.
That’s according to a Macon-Bibb news release, which said the elevated level is potentially due to geese and other birds and wildlife, according to MWA.
Further testing results are expected Saturday afternoon. Staff will then make a determination about Sunday and Monday.
Testing results at the Arrowhead Park swimming area were acceptable.
The Sandy Beach swimming area is closed due to ongoing construction.
