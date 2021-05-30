15-year-old hospitalized after being shot at May Days on the Midway Saturday night

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 15-year-old boy is in the hospital after being shot in the leg Saturday night at the Georgia National Fairgrounds.

It happened just after 10:45 at the fairgrounds’ May Days on the Midway event.

A Perry Police news release says officers with Perry Police, Georgia State Patrol, the Houston County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia Bureau of Investigation responded to a shots fired call, and an investigation determined a juvenile victim was shot and taken to Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center in Macon. The teen is listed in stable condition.

Police are following up on leads to identify the shooter.

Call Detective J. Jones at (478) 988-2833 or Captain Dykes at (478) 988-2824 if you have any information.

The inaugural May Days on the Midway, a scaled-down version of the Georgia National Fair offering dozens of rides, games and carnival food, runs May 20 through Memorial Day (May 31). Gates were open from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m. Saturday and are scheduled to be open for the same period Sunday before opening from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Memorial Day.

Georgia National Fairgrounds released a statement on its Facebook page early Sunday.

“This evening we were made aware of an incident that occurred during the May Day Event,” the post said.

“At this time the information made available to us is as follows.

This evening a 15 year old male was injured by gunshot west of the clock tower. At this time he is in stable condition and at a local hospital to receive any treatment needed. The incident is still under investigation.

The Georgia National Fairgrounds would like to thank our local law enforcement who responded quickly to the scene. The May Day event will continue as planned tomorrow, Sunday May 30 at Noon and again on Memorial Day Monday.

As always, local law enforcement will be present during this event, as they were throughout this entire event leading up to tonight. If anyone ever feels uncomfortable or feels that they need to report a situation, we ask that you locate a law enforcement officer immediately and notify them of the situation.”

