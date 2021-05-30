UPDATE (Sunday, May 30 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 30, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 5/30/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 895,894 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 30, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1,926 10,376.60 67 184
Atkinson 794 9,531.81 20 120
Bacon 1,290 11,311.82 29 90
Baker 163 5,231.07 9 34
Baldwin 3,873 8,717.48 117 327
Banks 1,660 8,307.48 38 200
Barrow 8,903 10,306.43 136 622
Bartow 11,348 10,244.56 216 840
Ben Hill 1,506 9,047.76 61 157
Berrien 1,073 5,566.51 33 73
Bibb 13,455 8,843.25 414 1,793
Bleckley 806 6,278.24 34 49
Brantley 956 4,978.65 35 84
Brooks 956 6,078.72 36 90
Bryan 2,793 7,136.47 38 184
Bulloch 5,294 6,661.88 64 228
Burke 1,804 8,074.48 40 158
Butts 2,358 9,366.81 81 131
Calhoun 454 7,186.96 15 75
Camden 3,260 6,045.55 31 140
Candler 776 7,160.65 38 62
Carroll 7,484 6,230.49 132 317
Catoosa 5,822 8,465.78 65 259
Charlton 1,243 9,380.42 27 66
Chatham 20,505 7,018.03 431 1,655
Chattahoochee 3,618 33,658.95 13 32
Chattooga 2,256 9,109.26 65 185
Cherokee 22,679 8,506.21 313 1,346
Clarke 12,892 9,933.81 139 501
Clay 185 6,479.86 3 10
Clayton 24,334 7,982.60 477 1,422
Clinch 740 11,117.79 25 69
Cobb 61,662 7,799.51 990 3,291
Coffee 4,249 9,871.75 140 657
Colquitt 3,585 7,897.69 83 255
Columbia 11,169 7,040.87 165 484
Cook 1,167 6,692.67 39 107
Coweta 8,826 5,806.54 209 383
Crawford 520 4,252.54 18 71
Crisp 1,454 6,523.40 58 168
Dade 1,246 7,709.44 13 62
Dawson 2,763 10,225.38 45 249
Decatur 2,160 8,206.06 55 149
DeKalb 58,745 7,406.51 965 4,762
Dodge 1,090 5,347.07 57 109
Dooly 805 6,007.46 32 92
Dougherty 5,635 6,267.73 283 1,055
Douglas 12,230 8,051.03 182 886
Early 1,029 10,141.93 43 75
Echols 361 9,095.49 4 13
Effingham 3,862 6,031.92 66 256
Elbert 1,532 8,086.57 59 130
Emanuel 1,757 7,752.38 55 129
Evans 773 7,233.09 17 75
Fannin 2,145 8,149.70 62 183
Fayette 6,780 5,768.05 158 271
Floyd 10,062 10,070.46 193 889
Forsyth 18,173 7,197.03 191 986
Franklin 2,369 10,154.74 43 156
Fulton 83,428 7,590.01 1,317 5,245
Gilmer 2,513 7,998.85 75 225
Glascock 146 4,826.45 7 20
Glynn 6,802 7,904.98 159 462
Gordon 6,534 11,256.01 106 337
Grady 1,593 6,491.44 49 187
Greene 1,513 8,083.56 54 140
Gwinnett 87,489 9,008.85 1,105 5,558
Habersham 4,674 10,205.24 152 482
Hall 25,297 12,259.33 458 2,430
Hancock 842 10,277.07 64 109
Haralson 1,720 5,598.59 35 79
Harris 2,237 6,444.46 59 161
Hart 1,717 6,576.78 37 120
Heard 652 5,270.82 17 48
Henry 19,598 8,170.40 303 624
Houston 10,177 6,480.56 203 805
Irwin 691 7,325.35 18 81
Jackson 8,589 11,497.99 135 515
Jasper 684 4,817.24 19 61
Jeff Davis 1,305 8,615.00 35 93
Jefferson 1,590 10,383.33 60 157
Jenkins 729 8,500.47 39 83
Johnson 793 8,208.26 43 97
Jones 1,597 5,585.67 52 167
Lamar 1,365 7,055.36 46 125
Lanier 509 4,917.40 9 28
Laurens 3,744 7,916.10 146 358
Lee 1,610 5,371.86 50 187
Liberty 3,586 5,792.84 62 228
Lincoln 523 6,436.92 25 54
Long 689 3,459.70 12 51
Lowndes 7,918 6,717.11 145 391
Lumpkin 2,844 8,413.70 66 295
Macon 626 4,819.83 29 84
Madison 2,776 9,199.06 45 161
Marion 406 4,895.70 19 41
McDuffie 1,710 7,917.77 42 163
McIntosh 701 4,812.25 14 57
Meriwether 1,557 7,407.23 76 155
Miller 685 11,884.11 9 41
Mitchell 1,549 7,023.03 74 233
Monroe 1,901 6,856.13 87 198
Montgomery 731 7,924.98 19 42
Morgan 1,207 6,306.82 24 93
Murray 4,238 10,526.32 83 264
Muscogee 14,705 7,673.80 418 1,213
Newton 7,650 6,808.84 232 673
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23,957 0 481 1,285
Oconee 3,082 7,384.34 66 131
Oglethorpe 1,213 7,959.32 29 77
Paulding 10,967 6,356.13 170 436
Peach 1,892 6,911.42 53 229
Pickens 2,578 7,688.64 63 218
Pierce 1,281 6,554.11 44 145
Pike 1,087 5,763.52 27 75
Polk 3,971 9,132.51 83 379
Pulaski 613 5,627.47 33 57
Putnam 1,810 8,270.50 56 165
Quitman 82 3,574.54 2 11
Rabun 1,569 9,237.02 41 152
Randolph 474 7,018.06 33 83
Richmond 20,310 10,042.52 423 1,382
Rockdale 6,173 6,500.63 154 899
Schley 211 4,000.00 4 21
Screven 822 5,913.67 21 72
Seminole 749 9,201.47 18 67
Spalding 4,181 6,049.78 161 453
Stephens 3,006 11,417.50 78 257
Stewart 817 13,330.07 25 127
Sumter 1,833 6,234.91 95 268
Talbot 401 6,511.85 18 42
Taliaferro 102 6,250.00 3 9
Tattnall 1,864 7,335.41 46 119
Taylor 515 6,471.48 22 73
Telfair 729 4,659.93 45 71
Terrell 578 6,826.50 47 115
Thomas 3,637 8,185.73 114 361
Tift 3,463 8,481.51 98 417
Toombs 2,967 10,995.81 101 197
Towns 1,122 9,323.58 44 132
Treutlen 634 9,283.94 26 54
Troup 6,025 8,556.54 191 523
Turner 611 7,565.63 34 87
Twiggs 512 6,331.93 39 104
Union 2,077 8,198.14 70 217
Unknown 2,332 0 7 38
Upson 1,836 6,987.10 111 179
Walker 6,679 9,594.89 80 294
Walton 8,153 8,509.19 239 512
Ware 3,060 8,534.85 151 354
Warren 388 7,447.22 17 50
Washington 1,641 8,082.95 62 117
Wayne 2,776 9,261.36 80 276
Webster 107 4,196.08 4 15
Wheeler 462 5,841.45 21 35
White 3,006 9,465.33 67 294
Whitfield 14,954 14,286.53 230 775
Wilcox 478 5,438.00 30 74
Wilkes 676 6,750.55 23 75
Wilkinson 735 8,240.83 27 122
Worth 1,201 5,962.67 61 177
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts and data: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts and data shared here simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 9,304,494 (8,764,806 reported molecular tests; 530,278 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 895,894 (10.2% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

    *Note from DPH: these data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 63,764 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 18,068 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health's Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 30, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

