Macon Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen location closes permanently

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen location on Riverside Drive is closed permanently, effective immediately.
A sign outside the front door Saturday said the location was closed as of Saturday, May 29 and asked customers to visit the Cheddar’s location in Warner Robins.
The restaurant was removed from the corporate website Saturday afternoon.
41NBC reached out to Cheddar’s and got this statement from the corporate office:
“We have permanently closed the Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen location in Macon, GA. Closing this restaurant was a difficult business decision, and it’s one we made very carefully and thoughtfully, because it impacts our team members and our guests. We continually evaluate the performance of all of our restaurants, and this decision was made as part of that process.
We’re sorry for any inconvenience this may have caused our guests and thank them for dining with us. We also value the contributions of our team members and we have offered them the opportunity to transfer to our location in Warner Robins, or one of our Darden sister concepts such as Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse.”
