Macon Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen location closes permanently

By
Tucker Sargent
-
0
261

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen location on Riverside Drive is closed permanently, effective immediately.

A sign outside the front door Saturday said the location was closed as of Saturday, May 29 and asked customers to visit the Cheddar’s location in Warner Robins.

The restaurant was removed from the corporate website Saturday afternoon.

41NBC reached out to Cheddar’s and got this statement from the corporate office:

“We have permanently closed the Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen location in Macon, GA. Closing this restaurant was a difficult business decision, and it’s one we made very carefully and thoughtfully, because it impacts our team members and our guests. We continually evaluate the performance of all of our restaurants, and this decision was made as part of that process.

We’re sorry for any inconvenience this may have caused our guests and thank them for dining with us. We also value the contributions of our team members and we have offered them the opportunity to transfer to our location in Warner Robins, or one of our Darden sister concepts such as Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse.”

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.

Previous article15-year-old hospitalized after being shot at May Days on the Midway Saturday night
Next articleUPDATE: Man arrested following Saturday night shooting in Macon
mm
Tucker Sargent
(478) 745-4141 ext. 310 Tucker Sargent joined the 41NBC news team in April 2012. He's from Alabama, but you won't catch him saying "Roll Tide!" Tucker grew up near Auburn before moving to north Alabama. He graduated from Danville High School in 2007 and loves to return to the Tennessee Valley any chance he gets. He moved back south to Troy, Alabama after high school, where he graduated from Troy University in 2011 with a B.S. in Broadcast Journalism. He interned in Huntsville at WAAY-TV before joining 41NBC. His passion is sports, and his favorite teams are the Auburn Tigers and Troy Trojans. On the weekends you can catch Tucker watching college football on Saturdays and NASCAR on Sundays! He's proud to call middle Georgia home for now and could always use a story idea from you, so don't hesitate to get in touch with him!